MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Revise your resume and go prepared to interview on Saturday.

The Bibb County School District hosts its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair on 9 March 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rutland High School.

The district wants to employ those with and without teaching certificates. They say contingency contracts will be available.

The district encourages candidates to bring copies of their resume. Also, they say candidates should be prepared to interview.

Bibb County School District is home of the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Curtis L. Jones Jr.

Again, the teacher recruitment fair takes place at Rutland High School located at 6250 Skipper Road.

Pre-register at the below link

Pre-register here www.bcsdk12.net/recruitmentfair.