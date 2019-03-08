Carlyle Place changes its name to TrustWell

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Carlyle Place a t Home, with Navicent Health is pleased to announce the launch and expansion of an innovative program for Georgia’s seniors.



Carlyle place will be changing its name to TrustWell .



The new name provides opportunities beyond the middle Georgia marketplace .



Due to confusion within the market with the designation of the campus program and Carlyle place at home, a name change was agreed upon .



T rustwell is a program that provides the peace of mind and financial security that accompanies having a plan for future healthcare needs to seniors who prefer to remain living in their own homes.

TrustWell is a membership program for senior adults that coordinates and pays for a package of services, providing support as they age.

It is designed for independent and active seniors who want financial and healthcare security.

TrustWell members will ultimately have access to facility-based resources under their membership agreement, should their needs exceed services that can be provided in their home.

The name change is in response to the success of the program and plans for expansion throughout the state.

TrustWell members enjoy the security of a long-term care plan, and also have the benefit of a care coordinator.