MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection with a burglary.

Deputies say that 39-year-old Steven Earl Boutwell Jr. was arrested in Crawford County Georgia on 7 March 2019.

Sheriff’s deputies say that the burglary took place at the D & A Cycles on the 5500 block of Thomaston Road on 5 February 2019 at around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say Boutwell was charged with Theft By Taking and Burglary. They say Boutwell was taken into custody without incident.

Boutwell is being held on a $6,850.00 bond.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the second suspect pictured.

Deputies described him as a black male last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and a black hat.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.