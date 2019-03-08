Dublin preps for St. Patrick’s Day

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Most people start planning for St. Patrick’s Day at the beginning of March but Downtown Dublin starts their preparations, months in advance.

If you have been downtown recently, you saw all the green ribbons on store buildings, St. Patrick’s Day signs, and shamrocks painted on the ground.

From the end of February to March 17th, Downtown Dublin has their St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

The tradition has been going on for over 40 years.

Super Saturday is the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day where downtown has lots of events like their Leprechaun Road Race, Cabbage and Corned Beef Dinner, Pageants and more.

For more information on the events you can visit their website at www.visitdublinga.org.