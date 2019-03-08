MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the people in the below surveillance stills.

Surveillance Stills

Deputies say the two people in the stills entered a car in the Highlands Subdivision off Mumford Road on 28 February around 1:45 a.m.

Deputies say they stole three guns:

Brown Derringer 32 caliber (ser. # unknown)

Black Ruger 9 mm (serial # unknown)

Black Smith & Wesson M&P 380 caliber (serial# KFE3528)

If you have information

If you have any information about this crime, please call Bibb Sheriff’s Investigator Corporal Neal Moore at (478) 952-1631 or email him at nmoore@maconbibb.us. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478) 742-2331.