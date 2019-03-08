Final survey of 11 confirmed tornadoes

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has wrapped up surveying the damage left behind from last weekend’s storms.

Last Sunday, Alabama and Georgia were impacted by a tornado outbreak. Here in Middle Georgia, the National Weather Service has worked all week and has confirmed that 11 tornadoes hit our area. The first, and strongest, Middle Georgia tornado hit the ground as an EF-2 twister at 3:15 pm while the final tornado of the afternoon lifted back into the air in Washington County at 4:55 pm. All in all, it was an extremely active day across our area, but fortunately no fatalities occurred. Below is a list of the eleven conformed touchdowns from last Sunday in chronological order. The number in the text below corresponds to the number in the attached photos for each specific tornado.