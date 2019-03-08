MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia House approved a bill to outlaw abortions once a heartbeat can be detected in the womb. The House voted 93-to-73 during Thursday’s legislative session. The legislation has some exceptions like rape and incest.

A heartbeat is usually detected in a woman’s sixth week of pregnancy.

Georgia’s current abortion laws allows a woman to get an abortion up to 20 weeks.

Governor Brian Kemp supports this bill and he wants Georgia to have some of the toughest abortion laws in the country.

“As a husband and father of three teenage daughters, I value life and I proudly support this legislation that protects the life of the unborn at the heartbeat,” Kemp said.

This bill heads to the state Senate for a vote.

In a statement from Nikema Williams with the Democratic Party of Georgia, she calls the bill “appalling.”

She says in part, “Republicans have voted to make Georgia the most dangerous place to be a woman in America. This bill is a complete disgrace, and Georgia Democrats won’t stop fighting and standing up for women.”