Rain and thunderstorm chances greatest on Sunday afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight will give way to a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT.

- Advertisement -

With a partly cloudy sky in the forecast we will see temperatures running well above normal for this time of year in the lower to middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

For the most part we will be dealing with a hot and dry Saturday afternoon here in Middle Georgia. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 70’s for our northern suburbs and near 80° for several other spots. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, but as we head into the evening hours the sky will become mostly cloudy as cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front will blanket the sky. While rain chances tomorrow are slim, they are not zero. I am going to keep just a 10% chance of seeing a light and isolated shower tomorrow afternoon. As we get into the overnight hours temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s.

SUNDAY.

It will be a muggy start on Sunday with morning lows near 60°, but we will see temperatures and rain chances both go up in the afternoon. Right now there is the chance to see an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon hours. As of 5 pm on Friday, March 8, the Storm Prediction Center still has all of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area. The main concerns as of this moment are the potential for gusty winds. The severe weather threat appears to be diminishing, but you should still be mindful of a few storms on Sunday afternoon with a passing cold front. As this system evolves we will continue to keep you up to date.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).