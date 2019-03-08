United Way of Central Georgia host 2019 Annual Awards Luncheon

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The United Way of Central Georgia held their 2019 Annual Awards Luncheon Friday afternoon.

The event highlights the past year’s campaign successes.

The United Way recognized the following local community members for their contributions to Middle Georgia:

Beverly Knight Olson

Tom Woodbury

Jeff Smith

President and CEO George McCanless says they’re excited to celebrate this past year’s campaign with many people in the community that help make United Way possible.

“The campaign total we’ve raised this past year is $5,178,000. This is the largest amount that we’ve ever raised in the history of United Way,” McCanless said.

The annual campaign supports 43 programs along with 29 partner agencies.

United Way of Central Georgia is a leading funder of health and human service organizations that have a measurable impact in fourteen Central Georgia counties.