East Macon Family Dollar store robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Family Dollar store in East Macon was robbed just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two men went into the store at 160 Emery Highway with their faces covered and demanded money. One of the men had a gun. Once they got the cash, they ran off toward Second Street.

One of the robbers wore a white hat, a black jacket with a hood, black athletic pants with white stripes on the side, and black and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The other robber wore a black sweatshirt with a hood, black athletic pants, black and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes and carried a fanny pack on his shoulder.

No one was hurt. If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.