Man missing from Jones County care home

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing person, who has a mental illness.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year old Roderick Turner was last seen around 3:30 this afternoon. Authorities say he walked away from the Miller and Sons Personal Care Home at 136 Salem Church-Miller Road in Haddock.

Turner is a white male and was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses.

If you have information, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.