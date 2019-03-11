Macon man hit and killed by car while crossing Mercer University Drive

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon man was killed over the weekend after he was hit by a car.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 69 year old Michael Lorin was crossing the 3700 block of Mercer University Drive just after 10 Saturday night when he walked in front of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta. Deputies said the driver was 28 year old Tiyanna Chaney.

- Advertisement -

Brown was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. that night. No one else was injured.

This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.