Macon man dies after crashing van into several trees

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon was killed Saturday night after Bibb County Deputies said his van crashed into several trees.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 36 Marcus Carswell was driving down the 2700 block of Napier Avenue in Macon around 9:20 Saturday night when his van veered off the road. The van hit several trees near the intersection with Brentwood Avenue.

Deputies said Carswell was pronounced dead by the Bibb County Corner.

Anyone with information in reference to this crash is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.