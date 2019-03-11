Medical Monday: Free pancakes and helping local children

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you’re a fan of free food and giving back, Tuesday March 12th is your day. It’s National free pancake day and IHop restaurants across the county will be offering a free stack of pancakes to anyone who comes in.

Three IHop locations in Middle Georgia will also be asking customers to make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network before they chow down.

Renee Bryan, the Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator for Medical Center Navicent Health, visited Daybreak to talk about how the donations help children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

You can visit these three IHop locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday March 12th to get free pancakes and donate to the Children’s Miracle Network:

Macon – 165 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard

Milledgeville – 2598 N. Columbia Street

Warner Robins – 2710 Watson Boulevard

In 2018, diners at these three area IHOP’s raised more than $4,000 in support of Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.

