Crystal Lake notifies evacuees to get belongings, building boarded up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crystal Lake Apartments evacuees in the mid and high-rise towers received another notice taped to their doors. The notice said that residents were to have their belongings out by noon 11 March 2019.

Residents say they’ve had only 2 1/2 days to pack up and as a result of not having enough time or electricity, they must leave some belongings behind.

As you walk the tower’s hallways, some door knobs are no longer on doors. Some doors are off their hinges.

According to the residents, some homes were ransacked.

“Clothes are missing. Furniture is missing. I had two flat screens, they’re missing,” resident Annie Bouie said.

The notice said that the building would be boarded-up after the noon deadline.

Residents sent a message to the complex. They spray painted “Y’all did us wrong…Justice plz” on the 8th-floor hallway wall.

Bouie and her cousin Elizabeth Morgan say an apology from management would mean a lot.

“Just a simple ‘I understand. I feel what you’re going through. I’m sorry, it was my fault. This is what I can do to help,’” Morgan said.

Frankie Harrison lived at Crystal Lake Apartments for one year. She lost her husband of 60 years last month after the first eviction notice.

Amidst the loss and moving, she keeps a smile on her face.

“I’m on the ninth floor. It’s not easy climbing up nine flights of stairs, but by the grace of God I’m making it,” Harrison said.

41NBC checked with Bibb County Magistrate Court to see if any eviction notices were filed for Crystal Lake Apartments. According to an email sent to 41NBC, it’s the same question the local NAACP asked Friday.

41NBC learned from Angela Brown with Bibb County Magistrate Court that no one has filed to legally evict residents at Crystal Lake. That may cause legal problems for the owners.