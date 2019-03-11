Mercer fires men’s basketball coach Bob Hoffman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is looking for a men’s basketball coach.

Athletics director Jim Cole announced Monday Bob Hoffman is relieved of his duties following the Bears’ second losing season in three years.

A Mercer news release says Cole informed Hoffman in a Monday morning meeting a change in leadership would take place. The Bears lost to Furman, 85-74, in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinal round Saturday to drop to 11-20 this season.

“Coach Hoffman has made an indelible mark on the Mercer basketball program,” Cole said. “Bob always ran his program and mentored his student-athletes in a first-class manner that represented our university well.”

Hoffman, the sixth coach in school history following Joe Dan Gold, Bill Bibb, Brad Siegfried, Bill Hodges and Mark Slonaker, took over the program in 2008 and oversaw the team’s transition from the Atlantic Sun Conference to the Southern Conference in 2014. His teams won A-Sun regular season titles in 2012-13 and 2013-14. His 2013-14 team won the A-Sun Tournament and upset Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Mercer’s best finish in the Southern Conference was third place in its first season (2014-15). The Bears have finished seventh, sixth, fourth and seventh since.

Cole went on to say Hoffman, his staff and players have “laid a foundation that our program can build upon and ultimately, I believe, consistently compete for conference championships and national recognition.”

Hoffman leaves Mercer with a record of 209-165.

A national search for the next coach is underway.