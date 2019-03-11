Quiet, warm weather expected in Middle Georgia this week

Tomorrow:



Clouds will continue clearing overnight, behind the passing cold front. By tomorrow, we will see plenty of sunshine as well as a breezy from the north with highs staying above normal in the low 70’s.

End of the Week:



By Thursday into Friday, we will see a few showers as well as the chance of scattered thunderstorms. Behind this strong cold front, cold and dry air pushes in and keeps our high temperatures in the low 60’s over the weekend. Lows for next week could drop into the 30’s.

- Advertisement -

Next 7 Days:



Overall not expecting much in the way of exciting weather with the heaviest rain and best chance of storms moving in over Thursday night and into Friday. Next week looks much cooler and mostly dry.