Rain chances increasing this afternoon and evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A wave of showers will move into Middle Georgia this afternoon, but as we head towards the middle of the work week we will dry out.

TODAY.

While there will be peeks of the sun through the clouds today, I do expect to be under a mostly cloudy sky as we head into the afternoon hours. While we will be dealing with a lot of cloud cover, temperatures will still warm into the middle and upper 70’s across the area. The normal temperature for this time of year is 68° so we will be running about ten degrees above that number this afternoon. Rain chances will be increasing as we head towards the late afternoon and early evening. A wave of energy that will be moving through central Alabama will move through Middle Georgia, bringing with it the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is forecast. As we head into the overnight hours clouds will move away and temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for your Tuesday afternoon. An area of high pressure in the upper Midwest will begin to move to the east and that will keep us dry over the next several days. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70’s while overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s

REST OF WORK WEEK & WEEKEND.

Wednesday stays dry, but a cold front moves into our region late on Thursday into early Friday. This system will be widespread rain to the region mainly on Friday. Isolated showers will linger around as we head into Saturday morning, but by the afternoon we will see a drying trend as we begin St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

