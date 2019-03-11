Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at Mercer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State and national politics joined in dedication to Mercer University School of Law’s first courtroom.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas served as the keynote speaker.

Mercer’s first courtroom is named after two Georgia lawyers: Frank Jones and Judge Griffin Bell. Both lawyers graduated from Mercer University School of Law.

Thomas says he knows the Bell-Jones Courtroom will be a fitting memory and constant reminder to students about why they chose this field.

“Let it inspire you to live up to its highest ideals and the ideals exemplified to whom it’s dedicated to,” Justice Thomas said.

President John F. Kennedy appointed Judge Bell to the United State Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

Frank Jones represented such clients as Coca-Cola company and argued cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.