Two men arrested with gun, drug charges in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men for drug and gun charges due to a search warrant.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit along with Bibb Sheriff’s SWAT Team, U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the U. S. Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at the 2000 block of Liberty Church Road on Thursday around 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say they seized the following items were seized during the search warrant:

Methamphetamines

Heroin

Powdered Cocaine

A variety of caliber firearms

Ammunition

A large amount of cash

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged 54-year-old Kelvin Henry with the following:

(3 counts) of Trafficking in Cocaine

Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Felony-Probation Violation hold

Photos of seized items

Henry is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Larry Randall Maurer with Possession of Methamphetamines.

Maurer is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center with a $4,050.00 bond.

Both men lived at the Liberty Church Road address.