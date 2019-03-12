10 Co-Defendants plead guilty in largest drug bust ever in Warner Robins

An investigation is finally coming to an end with what is considered to be the largest heroin and fentanyl bust in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- An investigation is finally coming to an end with what is considered to be the largest heroin and fentanyl bust in Warner Robins, says U.S. Attorney Charles “Charlie” Peeler.

All co-defendants have pleaded guilty in federal court and they are as follows:

Travis Cyntelle McKenzie a/k/a “Showtime”, age 39, (Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances)

Thomas Jeffery Locke, age 53, (Possession with Intent to Distribute

Cocaine and Heroin)

Cocaine and Heroin) Justin High, age 31, (Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 50 Kilos of Marijuana)

Clarence Bogan a./k/a “Bush”,age 39, (Possession with Intent to

Distribute Methamphetamine)

Distribute Methamphetamine) Jonathan Haslem, age 38, (Conspiracy)

Tamika Lashawn Hickey, age 36, (Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine)

Esha Hill, age 29, (Misprision of a Felony)

Kimseing Le, age 30, (Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute

Methamphetamine)

Methamphetamine) LaTray McKenzie, age 20, (Two Counts of Use of a Communications Device to Facilitate Drug Trafficking)

Kaelin Varrett, age 24, (Possession with Intent to Distribute

Methamphetamine)

- Advertisement -

Travis “Showtime” McKenzie was in charge of it all according to his signed plea agreement.

He admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Warner Robins.

The Houston County Sheriffs Office began the investigation to this conspiracy in December 2014.

Since then, more than 70 undercover controlled drug purchases were made.

After a search warrant was issued for McKenzie’s BMW 750LI, agents found:

$33,500 cash

2.8 kilograms of marijuana

355 grams of crack cocaine

700 alprazolam pills

3,051 grams of fentanyl

1276 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl

3178 grams of meth

AK47-style assault pistol

9mm semi-automatic pistol along with a number of items related to the packaging and sale of narcotics

And after a search warrant was issued for McKenzie’s storage unit, law enforcement seized:

$187,996 cash

21.2 kilograms of marijuana

1864 grams of fentanyl

634 grams of crack cocaine

276 grams of heroin

Ammunition

And 16 firearms including rifles, shotguns and pistols

This case was investigated by the Houston County Sheriffs Office, the Perry Police Department, the Warner Robins Police Department and the FBI with assistance from the DEA.