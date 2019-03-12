Daybreak Interview – “Knockout MS” Walk in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – In 2017, a study supported by the National MS Society found that nearly 1 million adults in the United States were living with multiple sclerosis.

This weekend there’s a local charity walk in Macon to help support those living with the disease. Akeem McMichael visited Daybreak to talk about it.

The “Knockout MS” Walk is Saturday March 16th at 10 a.m. at GEICO’s Corporate Campus, 4295 Ocmulgee Blvd. East in Macon. You can register at nationalmssociety.org or register the day of the walk starting at 8 a.m.

Click on the video for the full interview.