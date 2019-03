MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 55-year-old James Randall White. He is wanted for identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud.

Deputies say White also has a warrant for probation violation.

If you have any information about White, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.