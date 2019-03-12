Bibb deputies looking for woman wanted in fraud investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted in connection to a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

Deputies say she was last seen driving a dark-colored, mid-90s Eddie Bauer Edition Ford Explorer. The SUV has a pink sticker in the back window, and its tag possibly ends in ‘2-0.’

Deputies say she’s been seen in east Macon “in the Gray Highway area.”

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have seen her or know where she is.