Central Georgia Technical College host first bone marrow drive

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Central Georgia Technical College hosted the first registry drive for Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS).

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

Nursing students recruited donors for the DKMS registry.

Ashley Rivers, an instructor at the Warner Robins campus, knows this process all too well.

In 2014, Rivers registered for DKMS and received a call 2 years later that she was a match for a 43-year-old man in London battling from acute myeloid leukemia.

They asked her if she was willing to donate and Rivers did not hesitate.

The donation took place in April 2017 and the patient is still alive.

“With bone marrow, you are signing up to possibly save someone’s life in the future and that can be a little scary”, Rivers said.

DKMS will award six $1300 grants by June 14, 2019, to student organizations who are willing to work hard to organize a successful and unique donor drive.

Each school will be judged against schools of a similar size in a small, medium and large category.

The students have established a goal of over 260 registrants.