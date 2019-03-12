MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – New developments make their way to downtown Macon. Now Poplar Street, an area most deem unsafe, becomes home to more restaurants, shopping, and a major hotel.

With new businesses coming to the corner of First and Poplar Streets, the county looks to add more parking. There’s already parking meters and parking garages on Cherry, Mulberry, and near Poplar and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

However, it may not be enough parking to accommodate this new hotel project.

What’s next

During Tuesday’s committee meetings, Macon-Bibb County Commissioners approved to fund a parking deck being built behind City Hall.

The 500 parking space deck is mainly for Macon City Auditorium guests.

“Instead of using the revenues for other purposes of going into the general fund, we’re using those anticipated parking fees to help pay off the bond associated with the parking deck and hotel revenue as well,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said.

Furthermore, MMI Thornton Manager Miller Heath says this project will help downtown’s growth.

“This allows development as we go into the other parts of downtown that have not had the benefit of the development that’s gone on thus far. It really opens it and allows us to expand more than we have,” Heather said.

Construction for the hotel and parking deck projects begin this summer. Commissioners hope the projects are complete by the end of 2020.