The Little Richard House restored, almost ready for opening day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Little Richard House happens Saturday 30 March 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

There will be activities for children, vendors, music and an open house to promote the center.

Friends of the Little Richard House moved and restored the house.

George Fadil Muhammad, a member of Friends of the Little Richard House Board of Directors, says that the house will serve different purposes.

Purposes of the house

Act as a resource center for Pleasant Hill and the surrounding community

Serve as a tourist site

Residents can come to the center and receive help in resume writing and guidance in career choices.

Muhammad says the main goal is to help people in the community and improve the quality of life.

“Even though this will not be a museum dedicated to Little Richard, people will be able to walk through and see the restored childhood home of the musical influence along with memorabilia and information about his life,” Muhammad said.

The Friends of the Little Richard House contacted Little Richard. They hope to have him in town for the ribbon-cutting.