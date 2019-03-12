Macon man pleaded guilty to arson, sentenced to prison

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A judge sentenced a Macon man to prison for setting fire to a duplex.

According to a Bibb County District Attorney news release, 47-year-old Rodney Kevin Curry pleaded guilty to arson. The judge sentenced Curry to 10 years in prison.

The news release says that the incident happened when Curry and a man argued while living at a New Clinton Road duplex in October of 2017. The prosecutor says neighbors broke up the argument.

Prosecutor Tommy Williams says that about an hour later, the duplex resident heard glass break and the sound of gasoline being set on fire.

Williams says that a witness from the other side of the duplex saw Curry walking away holding a gas container. No one was injured in the fire.

The news release says that an investigator retrieved surveillance video from a nearby convenience store. The video shows Curry leaving with a gas can. The fire was reported after the recording.