“I was thinking of being crazy” mom’s Facebook post of son’s school picture goes viral

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some say a picture is worth a thousand words. But one mom was almost speechless with her son’s school pictures.

Andrew Miles school photos made thousands of people smile on a viral Facebook post.

Stronajai Miles says she was checking Andrew’s backpack Sunday night to see if she had to sign any papers. That’s when she found pictures that captured his fun and charming personality.

“I saw the photos and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Drew!’ It was a blood-curdling scream that ran through the house. Like what is this?” Stronajai said.

“I was thinking of being crazy,” Andrew said.

Furthermore, Miles says she reached out to Lifetouch School Photography to see what happened. They are still looking into the situation.

Andrew is a kindergartener at Woodland Elementary School in Atlanta.