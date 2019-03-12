PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry was awarded a $300,000 grant for home repairs.

According to a news release from the city, the goal is to use the money to repair homes in the Sand Hill and Creekwood neighborhoods.

Grant writer Sherry Kurtz says that the money will help other low-income neighborhoods as well.

What the grant covers

The grant helps homeowners repair:

roofs,

windows,

floors,

plumbing,

HVAC,

electrical, and

other repairs.

Councilman and Perry Housing Team member Reverend Willie King says he is grateful to receive the money to continue aiding low-income and seniors by fixing their dilapidated homes.