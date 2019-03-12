PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry was awarded a $300,000 grant for home repairs.
According to a news release from the city, the goal is to use the money to repair homes in the Sand Hill and Creekwood neighborhoods.
- Advertisement -
Grant writer Sherry Kurtz says that the money will help other low-income neighborhoods as well.
What the grant covers
The grant helps homeowners repair:
- roofs,
- windows,
- floors,
- plumbing,
- HVAC,
- electrical, and
- other repairs.
Councilman and Perry Housing Team member Reverend Willie King says he is grateful to receive the money to continue aiding low-income and seniors by fixing their dilapidated homes.