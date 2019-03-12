Spring-like weather hangs around Middle Georgia through the week

Tomorrow:



Warm weather continues to hang around through much of the rest of the week. A warm front will increase the warmth and humidity through the end of the week. A few more clouds will be moving in as well, with the increased humidity.

Thursday:



By Thursday the cold front will be moving closer to the area and scattered storms will be possible, beginning on Thursday night. The severe threat should stay mainly to our west, but the situation still bears watching.

- Advertisement -

Friday:



By Friday we will likely see showers and storms across Middle Georgia during the day, with the atmosphere drying out by the evening. A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning, but otherwise the weekend looks dry and cool. High temps will be in the 60’s through the weekend.

Next Week:



Temperatures look to stay below average through much of next week, but it should also be drier than normal.