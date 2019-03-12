MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Anxiety and depression are on the rise among America’s youth.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, seven-in-ten teens today see stress, anxiety, and depression as major problems among their peers.

Central High School Guidance Counselor Michael Laney says students today deal with more stress than generations before because of advanced technology and social media outlets.

“Students are more sensitive to what goes on at home. They appear to be resilient and in a lot of cases, they are resilient. They also know how to put on a face to not show stress or struggle,” Laney said.

The Pew Research Center states that, when it comes to the pressures teens face, academics tops the list: 61% of teens say they feel a lot of pressure to get good grades. By comparison, about three-in-ten say they feel a lot of pressure to look good (29%) and to fit in socially (28%). Roughly one-in-five feel similarly pressured to be involved in extracurricular activities and to be good at sports (21% each). And about half of teens see drug addiction and alcohol consumption as major problems among people their age, fewer than one-in-ten say they personally feel a lot of pressure to use drugs (4%) or to drink alcohol (6%).

