MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some students from the University of Vermont and Boston University are spending their spring break volunteering with Rebuilding Macon.

Boston University student Sage Holloway helped Macon’s Youth Volunteer Program build a wheelchair ramp and paint a house for the elderly.

“It’s just what we prefer to be spending our time doing. Obviously college students party around this time of year, but we wanted to do something different. One of the best things you can do is turn your gaze outward and look into the community to help one another,” Holloway said.

Students will volunteer until 14 March 2019. Boston University has volunteered with Rebuilding Macon for 12 years. This is the first year that students from the University of Vermont have traveled to Macon to volunteer.