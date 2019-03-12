Temporarily drying out before rain returns later this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After nearly all of Middle Georgia saw at least a light shower yesterday, we will be drying out over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

A weather disturbance moved through yesterday afternoon and evening that brought widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder to Middle Georgia. That has all moved out and has left behind drier air that will take us into the next few days. This afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across the region under a mostly sunny sky. With an area of high pressure to our north, we will feel a northeasterly breeze at five to ten miles per hour this afternoon as well. Heading into the evening and overnight hours we will be greeted with a mostly clear sky and cooling conditions. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the middle to upper 40’s before rebounding in the 70’s tomorrow afternoon.

TOMORROW.

It will be a little bit more of the same on your Wednesday afternoon as an area of high pressure moves into the New England region, keeping us dry and comfortable. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little warmer in the middle 70’s, but low humidity remains in play. Clouds will begin to move in during the early evening hours leading to a partly cloudy sky overnight. With the added cloud cover temperatures will run in the middle 50’s overnight.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

We stay mostly dry on Thursday until rain chances go up slightly late in the day as an approaching cold front moves closer to our area. On Friday the cold front moves through Middle Georgia bringing with it widespread showers and cooler temperatures. We clear out just in time for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Saturday morning we could see a few lingering showers, but by Sunday I am expecting lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60’s!

