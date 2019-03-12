Trump signs bill to expand and redesignate Ocmulgee Mounds Park

Today the White House officially signed the bill which expands the park by 2100 acres and redesignates the park from Ocmulgee National Monument to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

The Ocmulgee Mounds will now have a new name and more land thanks to The National Resources Management Act into law, which was signed into law today by President Trump.

The act will redesignate the Ocmulgee Mounds from a National Monument to a National Historic Park.

It will also expand the park by 2,100 acres, in addition to the 702 acres already designated for protection.

There will be additional funds for a special resource study for the Ocmulgee River Corridor to assess the significance of the area, to determine if it should be protected by the National Park Service.

