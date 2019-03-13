Peach County man dies after crash on Hartley Bridge Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Byron man died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Hartley Bridge Road in south Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the road’s intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 75 south just after 2 p.m.

Deputies say the driver of a silver GMC Terrain, 79-year-old Felton Bowden Tyler of Byron, was turning left from the westbound lanes of Hartley Bridge Road when his vehicle collided with a Dodge Dakota Sport, driven by 19-year-old Luster Tye Oglesby, who was headed east on Hartley Bridge Road.

Tyler was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Oglesby was treated at the scene for minor injuries.