WARNING: Green Dot scam makes its way to Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a Green Dot Fiduciary Scam is in our area. Green Dot scammers prey on businesses and food establishments by calling employees on the business phone posing as someone from their corporate office.

Authorities say that the number the scammer calls from mimics that of the corporate office. The scammers convince the employee by threatening them to purchase a pre-paid card like Green Dot and relay the numbers on the card to them.

Authorities say that Chick-fil-A became a recent victim of this type of scam. Authorities say they hope to prevent future incidents by raising the public’s awareness.

How To Protect Yourself Against Scammers:

Do not trust caller ID information, because imposters can easily fake caller ID information.

Verify the person on the other end of the phone is indeed calling from the corporate office,

Ask for a call back number and their name.

Explain to the caller you will call them back once you speak to a supervisor from your business.

Furthermore, authorities say that the Federal Trade Commission says that scammers pretend to be someone you trust. They create a sense of urgency, use intimidation and fear, and use untraceable payment methods.

If you feel like your business has been a victim of this type of scam, please call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5378.