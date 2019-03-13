Coliseum Health System hosts medication take-back event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Coliseum Health System will host a medication take-back event in conjunction with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Middle Georgia residents can bring their expired medicines and drop them off for proper disposal.

The goal is to make sure the medications do not end up in the wrong hands.

The first event will be held at Coliseum Medical Center on Saturday 16 March 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the emergency room.

Furthermore, anyone who wants to drop off expired or unwanted drugs can do so without even getting out of their car. All donors will receive a free medication safety item in return.

A second medication take-back event will be held on 13 April 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital near the emergency room.

For more information, visit the Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital Facebook pages.