“Crime Stopper’s 15 Most Wanted” suspect arrested with guns, drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A “Crime Stopper’s 15 Most Wanted” suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say that the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located 21-year-old Dion Vanzie. He is wanted in connection with two separate armed robbery warrants.
Deputies say that the task force members saw Vanzie and several other males in a green Crown Victoria off of Hawkinsville Avenue around 4 p.m. When task force members attempted to make contact with Vanzie, the car sped off.
Deputies say that The driver of the car, 33-year-old George Quinn, led officers on a brief pursuit. He later wrecked the car.
No one was hurt.
Deputies say task force members and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found the following items inside of the vehicle:
- Two handguns
- Ecstasy pills
- Marijuana
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the following people:
Dion Khalil Vanzie, 21, from Macon:
- Charged with two outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery,
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and
- Had a Probation Violation hold
- Held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond
George Michael Quinn, age 33, from Macon:
- Charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
- Bonded out from jail Tuesday night on a $650.00 bond
Shmar Godfrey Tull, age 19, from Macon:
- Charged with Marijuana –Possession- less than an ounce
- Had State Court Bench Warrant
- Out on a State Court bond at the time of this arrest. He surrendered his bond
- Held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a $4,835.00 bond
Jaquon Te’Reginald Hammonds, age 18, from Macon:
- Charged with Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- Unlawful for any Purchase, Possess, or Have Under His Control and Controlled Substance( Ecstasy)
- Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person Under the Age of 18
Anyone with information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.