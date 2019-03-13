“Crime Stopper’s 15 Most Wanted” suspect arrested with guns, drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A “Crime Stopper’s 15 Most Wanted” suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say that the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located 21-year-old Dion Vanzie. He is wanted in connection with two separate armed robbery warrants.

Deputies say that the task force members saw Vanzie and several other males in a green Crown Victoria off of Hawkinsville Avenue around 4 p.m. When task force members attempted to make contact with Vanzie, the car sped off.

Deputies say that The driver of the car, 33-year-old George Quinn, led officers on a brief pursuit. He later wrecked the car.

No one was hurt.

Deputies say task force members and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found the following items inside of the vehicle:

Two handguns

Ecstasy pills

Marijuana

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the following people:

Dion Khalil Vanzie, 21, from Macon:

Charged with two outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery,

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and

Had a Probation Violation hold

Held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond

George Michael Quinn, age 33, from Macon:

Charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Bonded out from jail Tuesday night on a $650.00 bond

Shmar Godfrey Tull, age 19, from Macon:

Charged with Marijuana –Possession- less than an ounce

Had State Court Bench Warrant

Out on a State Court bond at the time of this arrest. He surrendered his bond

Held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a $4,835.00 bond

Jaquon Te’Reginald Hammonds, age 18, from Macon:

Charged with Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Unlawful for any Purchase, Possess, or Have Under His Control and Controlled Substance( Ecstasy)

Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person Under the Age of 18

Anyone with information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.