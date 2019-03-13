“Crime Stopper’s 15 Most Wanted” suspect arrested with guns, drugs

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
Gun and drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A “Crime Stopper’s 15 Most Wanted” suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say that the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located 21-year-old Dion Vanzie. He is wanted in connection with two separate armed robbery warrants.

Deputies say that the task force members saw Vanzie and several other males in a green Crown Victoria off of Hawkinsville Avenue around 4 p.m.  When task force members attempted to make contact with Vanzie, the car sped off.

Deputies say that The driver of the car, 33-year-old George Quinn, led officers on a brief pursuit. He later wrecked the car.

No one was hurt.

Deputies say task force members and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found the following items inside of the vehicle:

  • Two handguns
  • Ecstasy pills
  • Marijuana   
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the following people:

Dion Khalil Vanzie, 21, from Macon:

  • Charged with two outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery,
  • Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and
  • Had a Probation Violation hold
  • Held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond

George Michael Quinn, age 33, from Macon:

  • Charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
  • Bonded out from jail Tuesday night on a $650.00 bond

Shmar Godfrey Tull, age 19, from Macon:

  • Charged with Marijuana –Possession- less than an ounce
  • Had State Court Bench Warrant
  • Out on a State Court bond at the time of this arrest. He surrendered his bond
  • Held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a $4,835.00 bond

Jaquon Te’Reginald Hammonds, age 18, from Macon:

  • Charged with Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • Unlawful for any Purchase, Possess, or Have Under His Control and Controlled Substance( Ecstasy)
  • Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person Under the Age of 18

Anyone with information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.