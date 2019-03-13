WASHINGTON, District of Columbia (41NBC/WMGT) – President Trump says an emergency ban will be issued on all Boeing 737 Max 8 flights in the U.S. This comes after the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

Most nations already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their airspace.

President Trump says that any plane in the air will go to its destination and be grounded until further notice. He says pilots and airlines have been notified.

Until now, the United States was the only nation to allow the commercial jet to continue service.