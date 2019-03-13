A warm Thursday on the way, before a weekend cool down

Tomorrow:



Expect a warm day across Middle Georgia on Thursday. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will be possible through the day with breezy conditions. Wind gusts up to 20 mph will be possible.

Friday:



A cold front will move through the area on Friday. Although this system has a history of severe weather, it will likely be falling apart by the time that it moves through Middle Georgia. Expect a few showers and the possibility of a rumble of thunder, other wise clearing is expected overnight Friday.

Next 7 Days:



A big cool down is on the way this weekend with lows dropping into the 30’s by Sunday morning. The forecast stays dry through next week with highs staying mainly in the 60’s.