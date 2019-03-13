Warmer weather on tap over next two days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – More sunshine is on the way this afternoon as warmer and drier weather hangs around for a couple more days.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

The area of high pressure that has kept us dry over the past couple of days continues to move off to the northeast, but we will stay dry today. This afternoon I am once again expecting a mix of sun and clouds across Middle Georgia with temperatures reaching the middle 70’s. A southeast wind coming in from five to ten miles per hour will prevail today, bringing in the warmer and moist air to our region. Overnight tonight we will begin to add some cloud cover to our area, but will continue to stay dry. With the added cloud cover overnight temperatures will be running well above average in the middle and upper 50’s.

TOMORROW.

Warmer temperatures are on tap tomorrow as a warm front surges to the north. Most areas will be in the upper 70’s, but I do suspect that several areas will be in the lower 80’s as well. We will still have our fair share of sunshine, but clouds will continue to roll into the region leading to a mostly cloudy sky late into the evening and into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will only fall into the lower 60’s.

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND.

A cold front is going to sweep across Middle Georgia on Friday and with it we will see our best chance of rain in the next week. I am expecting scattered showers on your Friday afternoon, but we will be clearing as we head into the weekend. A lingering shower could hang around on Saturday morning, but by the afternoon we will be dry and dealing with a mix of sun and clouds. The St. Patrick’s Day forecast looks to be great right now! We will see lots of sunshine and temperatures running in the lower to middle 60’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).