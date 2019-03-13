Warner Robins Police investigate shooting, one injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Last night around 11:30, officers responded to a robbery near the 100 block of Wall Street.

Officers found 23-year-old Daniel Larsen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A news release from WRPD says officers are looking for two suspects, whom they’re describing as black men. They wore masks during the incident.

According to the news release, officers believe the two suspects tried stealing Larsen’s car. When he resisted, the suspects fired at least one shot and then the suspects fled the area.

Larsen was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call Detective Paul Peck at (478)302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1(877)68-CRIME.