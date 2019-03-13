MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office property investigators need the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for a financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud investigation.

Investigators say a woman tried to use a fake Florida identification card to rent a car in Macon. Investigators found that the same woman tried to use a fake South Carolina identification card to rent a car in Conyers, Georgia.

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.