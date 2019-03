MACON, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) – In today’s world, people juggle a lot in their lives. Working a full time job, cooking, cleaning and some people have families to raise. Sometimes, it can be tough to balance all of that.

Licensed therapist D. Renee Smith visited Daybreak to give advice on how to improve your work/life balance.

- Advertisement -

Licensed therapist D. Renee Smith visited Daybreak