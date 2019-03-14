MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Around 300 Georgia Military College students participated in a chance to ride in a Black Hawk helicopter.

The ride is a part of the JROTC training program.

The Georgia National Guard performed orientation flights for the students in the helicopter over Milledgeville.

“A lot of students have never flown in an airplane, let alone a helicopter,” President of Georgia Military College, Lt. General William B. Caldwell IV said.

He says that he believes the participants will learn to respect the pilots and machines. He believes some will realize that they want to pursue aviation as a career path.