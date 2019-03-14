Cat of the Week: Smurf

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a three and a half month old grey kitten named Smurf!

Smurf came into the 41 studios and was a ball of energy. While he was very active and wanted to move around all of the time, he also was very loving. Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at the rescue center, told me that the best home for Smurf would be for someone with teenagers or a young couple wanting to get their first pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Smurf or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!