National K-9 Veterans Day celebrates working dogs, retired dogs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National K-9 Veterans Day offers a chance to recognize and appreciate working dogs and those who have retired.

Airmen who have been in service for at least two years are able to apply for the K-9 program.

If approved, they will spend time at the kennel with the dogs before they are assigned a K-9 partner.

Staff Sergeant Craig Rainey, a military working dog handler, believes working K-9’s do not get the recognition they deserve.

“I think it’s good to have a day like this just for all the canines. All the working dogs that we get to have an especially good time with,” Rainey said.

Kennel master Rachel Mikesch has been working for the kennel section at Robins Air Force Base for 8 years.

Furthermore, Mikesch says it’s a great asset to have working dogs and that their detection is always spot on.