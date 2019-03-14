MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon community continues its support for the residents at Crystal Lake Apartments. Many residents were forced to move due to code violations.

On 14 March 2019 at the Douglass Theater, the Rhythm-N-Jazz Foundation is organizing the Crystal Lake Concert Drive.

- Advertisement -

The free event is open to the public. They will collect donations for the displaced residents inside the theater.

Donations will be given to the Macon-Bibb County Equal Opportunity Council (EOC), an organization that helps homeless and displaced families.

The EOC will disperse the money to the residents.

Related Article: James Brown Tribute Band performing during Cherry Blossom Festival

The event starts at 7 p.m. The Douglass Theater. The address is 355 Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD.