GBI: 2 Dodge County people found dead, 1 missing

NASHVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Vann of Nashville, Georgia in connection to the disappearance of three Dodge County people and the death of two of them.

Authorities say the deceased have not been identified. The third person remains missing.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to help with the case after deputies found a car on fire Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. The car was found near Highway 135 at the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line.

Investigators say they found the car was being used by 22-year-old Bobbie Moore. Further investigation found that Moore, 27-year-old Ronnie Hackle Jr., and 17-year-old Mercedes Hackle were not responding to attempts to make contact.

The GBI, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have located the remains of two people.

The remains are being sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy and identification.

Vann is being held at Berrien County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.